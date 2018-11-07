'Anti-Semitism in Europe hurts Muslims'

Muslim who heads EP's 'Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup' slams anti-Semites. 'When we need to guard synagogues, what have we come to?'

A Muslim man who serves as the coordinator of the “Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup” in the European Parliament (EP) asserted today that anti-Semitism in Europe affects many communities, including the Muslim community.

Israel Hayom reported that Alfiaz Vaiya slammed anti-Semites in Europe during a special hearing Wednesday in Brussels.

"We know what anti-Semitism has caused in Europe," he said. "When there is anti-Semitism, many publics are affected, including the Muslim public and other minorities. When I hear about the need to guard Jewish schools and synagogues, I ask myself what we have come to? This is not the Europe I want to live in.”

“It is important for me to say that there is a lot of support for the Jewish public in the EP.”