'Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well.'

US President Donald Trump sees the glass half full as relates to the midterm elections held last night.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well," Trump tweeted. "Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!"

Trump seems to refer, among other things, to the fact that Democratic senators running in states voting for Trump in 2016 and who opposed the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh lost last night. On the other hand, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who supported Kavanaugh, was reelected.

Two prominent friends of Israel, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Florida Governor Rick Scott, won the US Senate elections.

In addition, Ron Desantis, a Republican pro-Israel House member, defeated Andrew Gillum in the race for Florida governor.

Against Cruz ran Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who enjoyed massive support from Democratic donors and invested record money in his election campaign. The gap between the two was less than three percent - a very good achievement for O'Rourke, in a state that has been a Republican stronghold for decades.

Scott defeated his opponent, Sen. Bill Nelson of the Democrats by an even smaller margin: less than half-a-percent. Scott will move from the governor's home in Florida where he has been living since 2011 to Washington, where he will serve as one of the state's two Senators, along with his colleague Marco Rubio.

Cruz is considered a stalwart friend of Israel. During his visit to Israel in May, on the occasion of the transfer of the American Embassy to Jerusalem, he praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and said that "the Palestinian leadership" and not the transfer of the embassy constitutes the obstacle to peace.

Scott also visited Israel to honor the embassy transfer and took part in the ceremony. "This is an historic day. I'd like to thank President Trump for the transfer of the embassy. The State of Florida will always be a friend of the State of Israel, and the US will always be the best ally Israel has ever had," Scott said at a conference to salute Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, "because Israel is the best ally the United States has."

Desantis also participated in the inauguration ceremony. When he returned to the United States he submitted a new proposal according to which the US would recognize Israel's sovereignty in the Golan Heights as well.