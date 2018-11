Actress to Arutz Sheva: 'Pittsburgh had nothing to do with our President.'

Actress and prolific author Suzanne Somers spoke to Arutz Sheva at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) annual gala event in NYC.

Relating to Pittsburgh, Somers said "It's tremendously sad; I'd like to say it had nothing to do with our President; it has everything to do with a madman who must be mentally ill to harbor such hate.

"The whole country has mourned over this, but I've seen more anti-Semitism over the last decade, and it's troublesome," Somers said.