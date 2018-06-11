Two sons of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro were photographed on a 2016 visit to Israel wearing Israeli Mossad and IDF shirts. Bolsonaro, who won the country's elections last week, said he would transfer his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

The picture of Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro was taken when they were visiting Israel together with their brother Flavio. Eduardo's Twitter account reads: "Israel is the first world country to appreciate its armed forces and police." This week, the picture made a comeback on social networks.

Last week, Bolsonaro Sr announced he would stand by his election promise to transfer the Brazilian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "Israel is a sovereign country, and we must respect that," wrote Bolsonaro , who told Israel Hayom that Israel can count on Brazil's voice at the UN, and hinted he would change the status of the "Palestinian embassy" in Brazil: "Palestine has to be a state in order to have the right to an embassy."