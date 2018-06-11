Police decorations for Ari Fuld and heroic life savers

In a moving ceremony held in Beit Shemesh this evening, 54 policemen, policewomen, and civilians were awarded medals and honors for their performance and heroism on 21 different occasions, including thwarting terror attacks and saving lives over the past two years.

The event was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, and Police Commissioner Roni Alshich,

Awards and medals were given to policemen and civilians who acted with determination, courage, and sometimes even to the point of self-sacrifice.

Ari Fuld, who was murdered in the Gush Etzion attack last September, was awarded the Civil Medal of Honor after spending the last of his strength chasing the terrorist who stabbed him, managing to shoot him with his personal weapon before collapsing falling to the ground.

"In his actions, despite his mortal wound and with his last strength, Ari prevented the terrorist from continuing his killing campaign," the commendation said.

Another operation that received special recognition was the assassination of Rabbi Shevach's murderers that was carried out by combat soldiers of the Special Incidents Unit last January. Commendations were anonymously awarded to the soldiers who performed the operation.





