'Trump has upgraded America's position in the world'

Yoram Ettinger, formerly Minister for Congressional Affairs (with rank of Ambassador) at Israel’s embassy in Washington and director of the Government Press Office, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the midterm elections in the United States, which he says constitute a kind of vote of confidence in President Donald Trump.



"Traditionally, midterm elections are not just elections for both chambers of Congress, but it's always a vote of confidence or no confidence in the president's policy," says Ettinger.



He explains that President Trump has upgraded America's standing in the world over the past two years and has restored stability to America. "For the eight years of Obama, the image of US deterrence was seriously eroded. Trump has restored deterrence and stability, which has had a positive impact on the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.”

"Trump changed by 180 degrees President Obama's trend that gave a tailwind to Iran. Trump weakened the regime of the Ayatollahs, and this affects all Arab countries."



Ettinger estimates that Trump will continue his policy of support for Israel. "He is the first to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem and decided to dramatically reduce aid to the Palestinian Authority as long as it continues to educate to terrorism. He is also the first to strike so severely at UNRWA, and his advisers also understand that a Palestinian state in the Middle East does not move things forward, but causes harm."

He estimates that Trump is in a much better position than Democrats think. "According to the polls, Trump rose to 51 percent of support, which is a larger percentage than previous presidents at the midterm elections. I think the results will be much less positive than the Democrats expect and the Republicans are likely to maintain their majority both in the House and Senate."