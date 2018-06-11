New threat against Arabs who sell land to Jews

PA organizations hit that anyone who sells land to Jews is liable to suffer an "iron fist".

The National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian Arab organizations in the Ramallah region, on Monday openly threatened those Palestinian Arabs who sell land or other assets to Jews.

A statement issued by the organization stressed the need to "persecute those who transfer lands and houses to Israel and punish those who sell land ‘with an iron fist.’"

In addition, the organization condemned Israel's attempts to "establish facts on the ground in Jerusalem."

Under Palestinian Authority (PA) law, selling of land to Jews is illegal and punishable by death. However, such sentences must be approved by the PA chairman, and current chairman Mahmoud Abbas has preferred to authorize life sentences for such offenses, possibly due to fear of an international backlash.

In 2014, Abbas toughened the PA law against selling property to Israeli Jews, so that any Palestinian Arabs involved in renting, selling or facilitating real estate transactions with citizens of "hostile countries" in any way would receive life imprisonment and hard-labor.

The “National Popular Council of Al-Quds” recently condemned the sale of residential buildings in the Old City of Jerusalem to "Jewish settlers and their settlement associations."

It also described the sale of real estate to "Jews" as "a despicable crime against Al-Quds, Palestine and the homeland."

Later, the Council of Sages and Preachers in Al-Quds (the Arab name of Jerusalem -ed.) made clear that the transfer of real estate in Jerusalem to non-Muslims is considered one of the gravest crimes in terms of religion and nationality.