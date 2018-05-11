Bolton: Trump to put 'maximum pressure on Iran'

The Trump administration is beginning to exert “maximum pressure” on the Tehran regime, US National Security Advisor John Bolton told Arutz Sheva Sunday evening, in an effort to force the rogue regime to curb its nuclear weapons program and support for terrorism across the Middle East.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva during the Zionist Organization of America annual Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award Dinner at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in New York City Sunday evening, Bolton said the restoration of American economic sanctions on Iran signaled the administration’s determination to force Tehran to abandon support for its ballistic weapons program and support for terror groups.

“The president is determined to exert maximum pressure on Iran, not just because of their nuclear weapons program, but because of their continuing support for terrorism, their ballistic missile program, their malign activities across the Middle East,” Said Bolton.

Bolton spoke just days after the Trump administration announced it was reimposing sanctions on Iran which had been lifted under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“We’re going to put all the pressure on them we can to get them to change their behavior. This is not going to be like the Obama administration. This is going to be really rigorous.”