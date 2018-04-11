Iranian crowds chant ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Down with US’

Crowds gather in Tehran to mark 39th anniversary of takeover of US embassy, chant 'Death to Israel', 'Down with US'.

Crowds of Iranians called for “Death to Israel” and “Down with the U.S.” in a rally to mark the 39th anniversary of the seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The rally in the capital of Tehran comes as the United States restored all sanctions that had been lifted on Iran during the era of the Iran nuclear deal. Demonstrations also were held in other Iranian cities, The Associated Press reported.

Some 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days in Iran. Following the hostage-taking, the U.S. halted diplomatic relations with Israel.

The White House on Friday announced that “all the sanctions” relieved under the 2015 Iran deal would be reimposed, though at least eight countries — including major Iranian oil consumers India, South Korea and Japan — would get cutouts allowing them to continue purchasing Iranian oil.

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a statement thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for reimposing the sanctions.

“For years, I’ve been calling for sanctions to be fully reimposed against Iran’s murderous terrorist regime, which threatens the entire world. The effect of the initial sanctions is already being felt -the rial has plummeted, Iran’s economy is depressed and the results are evident. Thank you, President Trump, for this historic move. The sanctions are truly coming,” Netanyahu said.