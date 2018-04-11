Florida Imam: 'Palestine' in its entirety should be liberated

During Friday sermon at a mosque in Florida, Imam says "Palestine" should be liberated at all costs.

During a recent Friday sermon at the Islamic Center of South Florida, Imam Hasan Sabri criticized US President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" as "treason," and said that “Palestine” in its entirety is Islamic land.

"If a land is occupied or plundered, it should be liberated from its occupiers and plunderers, even if this leads to the martyrdom of tens of millions of Muslims," said the Iman. The sermon was delivered on October 12, 2018, was posted on the ICOSF YouTube channel, and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The “Deal of the Century” is the name that has been given to the Trump administration’s final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

While details of the plan have not yet been made public, the PA has rejected US attempts to restart peace talks with Israel and has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt is expected to travel to Israel this week to meet with senior Israeli officials to lay the groundwork for the “Deal of the Century”.