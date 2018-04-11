Lapid: Not all of the right-wing murdered Rabin

Catcalls and boos at Yitzchak Rabin memorial rally after Lapid says that "not all of the right-wing killed Rabin".

Catcalls and boos rained down after Yesh Atid faction leader Yair Lapid told a memorial rally for former Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin that "not all of the right-wing killed Rabin".

Rabin was assassinated on November 4, 1995, by Yigal Amir following a political rally in Tel Aviv. Ever since Rabin's death, many in the Israeli left claim that incitement by rightist leaders, and specifically Netanyahu who headed the opposition at the time, led to Rabin’s assassination.

On Saturday evening, tens of thousands of Israelis thronged Tel Aviv to mark 23 years since Rabin was murdered. During his speech, Lapid alleged that he did not count himself as left-wing and had been invited to address the rally for that reason.

"There are fringes on the right, there are fringes on the left, we have a duty to stand up to them, but not everyone who thinks otherwise is extreme and existential, and not everyone who thinks otherwise is an enemy," said Lapid.

Lapid also attacked the "cynical politicians who use our fears as weapons" and accused them of "breaking all the laws of fairness and co-existence, breaking down Israeli society from within, so it's time to face them and tell them there are laws".

"Distort the meaning of your opponent, do not make comparisons with the Holocaust, do not abuse the power of government, do not use God, do not weaken the institutions that hold us together: the court, the police, the IDF commanders, the media and the opposition."