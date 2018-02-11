Egypt: Seven killed in attack on bus

Unknown gunmen shot at a bus heading toward a Coptic Christian monastery in upper Egypt.

At least seven people have been killed and 14 wounded in attack on a bus heading toward a Coptic Christian monastery in upper Egypt Friday.

Al Ahram reported that 14 people were wounded after unknown gunmen shot at a bus transporting a group of Coptic Christians in Egypt’s Minya governorate.

The bus was heading to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor, in the western desert.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last year, gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in the same area, murdering 28 people and wounding 25 others.