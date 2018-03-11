Moderate Palestinians? It's a bad joke





Loading....





He was introduced as a "moderate," but Walid Salem is a member of the Palestinian National Council of the PLO, the Palestine Liberation Organization. That says it all. To be a moderate would be a contradiction.

Hear his twisted views about the Palestinian-Israeli dispute, as he presented them to influence a gathering of the foreign media: "Israel (is) a state created at the expense of other people", "Stop settling in my territory", "Stop attacking me", Do your responsibility".

These are just some of his "moderate neutral" pronouncements. If you are inclined to believe that there is a moderate element among the Palestinian elite, think again. When you press their right buttons, their unadulterated views ooze out unabated as you will hear.