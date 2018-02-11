Leon says he doesn't need Jewish Home's support in Jerusalem

Responding to reports that Jewish Home will support rival Ofer Berkovich, Moshe Leon says his 'only deal is with Jerusalem residents'.

Jerusalem mayoral candidate Moshe Leon said that he wasn't worried about a report Friday suggesting that the local Jewish Home party will endorse rival Ofer Berkovich.

Moshe Leon will face off with Ofer Berkovich in a November 13 runoff after neither one mustered the 40% support in Tuesday's elections that is required to win outright.

Following reports that the Jewish Home would back his rival, Leon said that " I am a religious Zionist and do not need the mediation of the local leadership of the party in Jerusalem, which I respect, in order to mediate between me and the public from which I come."

"My 'deal' is with the residents, and of course with those who belong to Religious Zionism, whose support for me is natural," added Leon. "They know they can count on me to take care of them as I do for everyone."

According to Yisrael Hayom, the Jewish Home faction will endorse Berkovich in exchange for receiving the deputy mayor position. In addition, they demanded that the Jewish Home be involved and hold a position of influence in all matters relating to East Jerusalem and would probably receive the East Jerusalem portfolio if Berkovich is elected.

A source in the Jewish Home involved in the talks told Israel Hayom that "Bennett is returning from the US tonight and we are apparently preparing for a signature that will take place on Sunday. We will take a decisive position on the entire issue of East Jerusalem. We see this as the realization of sovereignty. "

A source told the newspaper that the agreement between the Jewish Home and Berkovich stems from the rivalry between faction leader Naftali Bennett and Leon's patron Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.