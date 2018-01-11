Watch: Police raid illegal PA-funded event in Jerusalem

Cops and Border Police raided an illegal Palestinian Authority (PA)-funded conference in East Jerusalem.

The conference had taken place in the Silwan Club located in East Jerusalem's Ras Al Amud neighborhood.

Police also arrested Adnan Rith, who serves as the PA's 'Governor of Jerusalem'.

Rith has been reportedly involved in the abduction of Jerusalem resident Issam Aqel by the Palestinian Authority.

Aqel, an American citizen, was kidnapped a few weeks ago and is being held by the Palestinian Authority regarding suspicions that he sold property to Jews.

Under Palestinian Authority (PA) law, selling of land to Jews is criminal and punishable by death. However, such sentences must be approved by the PA chairman, and current chairman Mahmoud Abbas has preferred to authorize life sentences for such offenses, possibly wary of an international backlash.

In 2014, Abbas toughened the PA law against selling property to Israeli Jews, so that any Palestinian Arabs involved in renting, selling or facilitating real estate transactions with citizens of "hostile countries" in any way would receive life imprisonment and hard-labor.

"It is necessary to stop immediately the subversive and illegal activity of Adnan Rith in the capital," said Jewish Home lawmaker Betzalel Smotrich. "Rith operates throughout East Jerusalem as an independent sheriff and terrorizes the city's residents."

"I filed a complaint with the police against his activities in the area of sovereign Jerusalem, and I demand that the enforcement bodies take full account of Rit's violent activity and arrest him immediately."

"The story of the kidnapping of a resident of Jerusalem is a terrible disgrace, and if the issue were a Jewish citizen from Tel Aviv, the news broadcasts would all begin with this crazy story, and the State of Israel would demand his release within hours while exerting pressure on Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, but apparently because this is an Arab, there is a painful and racist silence on the subject."