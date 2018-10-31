Beit Shemesh mayoral race close as soldiers' votes counted

Haredi Mayor Moshe Abutbul leads by only 251 votes to Dr. Aliza Bloch; soldiers' votes not yet counted.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Moshe Abutbul leads by a margin of only 251 votes over the Zionist candidate for mayor, Aliza Bloch.

Abutbul won 21,750 votes while Bloch won 21,499 votes.

The votes of soldiers, the disabled, and prisoners must be counted, and therefore the final declaration of the next mayor's identity will arrive only tomorrow.

Bloch said after the vote, "It's a holiday in the whole country and a holiday for Beit Shemesh. I call on everyone to vote for our beloved city."

Bloch, married and mother of four, is trained in education and management where she has won many awards.