12 wanted terror suspects and weapons dealer arrested in Samaria

12 wanted suspects were taken into custody throughout Samaria. Illegal weapons dealers detained next to Shechem, weapons seized.

The pistol that was found

Throughout the night (Monday-Tuesday), IDF, Internal Security, Border Police and Israel Police forces arrested twelve wanted men suspected of involvement in terror activities. The suspects were handed over to security forces for interrogation.

While undergoing sweeps for illegal weapons in the area of Kfar El Atara, IDF forces located weapons which were then transferred to security forces.

Additionally, yesterday IDF forces arrested a suspect connected with Hamas who was involved in illegal weapons trading next to Shechem.

A pistol was seized on the person of the suspect. The suspect and pistol were transferred to security forces for investigation.