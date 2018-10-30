Arab shot in Samaria, serious condition

Arab driving near Funduk on Route 55 shot by unknown persons and seriously injured; Police investigating estimate background is criminal.

A 55-year-old Arab who was traveling in his vehicle near the village of Funduk on Road 55 in Samaria was shot by unknown persons and seriously wounded.

He managed to arrive with his car to the entrance gate of Karnei Shomron, where he was treated by teams of Magen David Adom and evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

Police forces summoned to the scene opened an investigation and collected evidence. At this stage the background to the incident appears to be criminal.