'I've seen all kinds of disasters for 30 years, but every time you come back to a disaster where children are killed - you can't stand it.'

ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav, who arrived at the scene of the serious accident near the Dead Sea, calls on Israeli citizens to increase their attention while driving on the roads.

"I've experienced and seen all sorts of attacks and disasters for 30 years, but every time you come to a disaster where children are killed and burned - you can't stand it. I have no strength.

"What for? Because of lack of attention. Look at the results. Wake up - there's an orderly road here, only lack of attention caused this," emphasized Meshi Zahav. "The vehicles were excellent, they could see each other; only the lack of attention."

Eight family members from Psagot village in Binyamin were killed in the road accident this afternoon in the Dead Sea area. The parents were killed along with their six children in a head-on collision on Route 90 near the Dead Sea.





The investigation revealed that two vehicles traveling on Route 90 near the Dead Sea collided with each other. The dead were trapped between the remains of the burning vehicles and their death was determined after they were extracted by firefighting teams.

Three other members of a family from the Givon community were injured in the opposing vehicle. Magen David Adom paramedics took a 52-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in moderate condition by helicopter to Soroka Hospital, and another 50-year-old man was also lightly injured.