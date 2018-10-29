Report: Israel attacks Iranian weapons convoy

Iranian shipment of precision missiles to Hezbollah terrorists reportedly destroyed in Israeli airstrike.

The Israel Air Force attacked an Iranian weapons shipment meant for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Kan news reported.

The shipment reportedly contained precision missiles.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned of Iran and Hezbollah's military buildup at the United Nations General Assembly.

“In Lebanon, Iran is directing Hezbollah to build secret sites to convert inaccurate projectiles into precision-guided missiles. Missiles that can target deep inside Israel within an accuracy of ten meters," Netanyahu said. “Hezbollah is deliberately using the innocent people of Beirut as human shields. They’ve placed three of these missile conversion sites along Beirut’s international airport."

The prime minister warned that Israel would take whatever actions necessary to defend itself from Iran's attempts to arm Hezbollah.