Thousands of Gazan Arabs take to the streets, demanding terror groups take revenge on Israel after 3 terrorists eliminated in air strike.

Thousands of Gazan Arabs held demonstrations throughout the Gaza Strip to protest the elimination on Sunday of three Arab terrorists east of Deir al-Balah by Israeli aircraft.

According to the IDF statement, the shooting at the three, 13-year-old youths, was carried out after they were found placing an explosive near the border fence. The Arabs claimed, on the other hand, that the boys had set up a trap to capture birds.

The demonstrators called on terror groups to respond to the killing of the youths. "The people want revenge," the demonstrators called out to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In Gaza City, demonstrators chanted: "The people want to bomb Tel Aviv" and "Oh warrior, oh Habib, bomb, bomb Tel Aviv."