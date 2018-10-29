Protesters shut down Gaza crossing

Israeli protesters blocked the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza Monday morning, barring trucks from entering the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave in protest of the recent wave of rocket attacks on Israel.

Terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip fired some 40 rockets at Israeli towns on Friday, leaving six Israelis injured.

Despite the attack, Israel has kept the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza open, permitting the transfer of supplies to the Hamas-ruled Strip.

Residents of Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip were joined by activists from the pro-Zionist Im Tirtzu organization in a gathering outside of the crossing Monday morning to protest the ongoing attacks from Gaza, and demand a firm response from the Israeli government to put an end to the rocket fire.

"Enough is enough, we are sick and tired of this," said Liana Peretz, one of the protest's organizers who lives in the nearby Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

"It is inconceivable that my kids need to wake up in the middle of the night and run to bomb shelters, or need to be afraid of balloons and kites. The time has come for the government to wake up and do something."

The protesters blocked dozens of trucks lined up by the crossing from entering the Gaza Strip.

Alon Schvartzer, Director of Policy for Im Tirtzu, said that they arrived to show solidarity with the people of the south.

"We cannot tolerate a situation in which residents in our country are subject to unrelenting acts of terrorism," said Schvartzer.

"Decision makers must allow the IDF to achieve a decisive victory and restore quiet to the south. This is not only a struggle of the residents of the south, but a struggle of all the residents of Israel," added Schvartzer.