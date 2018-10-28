MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) commented on the massacre yesterday in Pittsburgh: "We here, the Knesset of Israel, are sharing our warm condolences and shock at what happened in a synagogue in the United States of America," Glick said.

"A synagogue, on Shabbat, at a brit milah; this is an attack on the Jewish People. It's not an attack on Conservative Judaism, on Reform Judaism, on Orthodox Judaism, on Right, on Left; it's an attack on the Jewish People.

"And the State of Israel was established to once again say to the Jewish People around the world: 'We are with you, we have your back at all moments, and how at this moment you have our hearts, you have our tears, and you have our strength.

"The State of Israel will be with you and will make sure that the United States of America does not tolerate any kind of incitement, hate, terror, racism. This is a time to say that we're united; we're all one, and the shooting in the synagogue in Pittsburgh was a shooing in the people of Israel here in Jerusalem.

"And therefore I'm very proud that the Israeli government has sent the Minister of the Diaspora immediately to go to Pittsburgh, together with Dani Dayan, our Consul General from New York, to express the fact that the State of Israel and the Jewish People in the Diaspora are all one. We are all shocked together and we will all hand by hand cooperate to make sure things like this never happen again," concluded Glick.