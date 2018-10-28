America and Israel need Chele Farley in the Senate

The Jews of New York must finally show a united front and elect Chele Farley to the Senate. For the sake of America, Israel and the world she must win.

I remember when Al D’amato won in New York as a Republican for the first time. Not many gave him a chance back then (we are talking over 40 years ago).



Al D’amato credited a Brooklyn Leader by the name of Rabbi Schmidman for his victory. He also credited Rabbi Sholom Klass of Blessed Memory of the Jewish Press. Those were the days. The Jews were relatively united back then. The Jews of Brooklyn were a formidable voting bloc.



We need them now more than ever. D’amato won the election because the Jewish vote put him over the top. The Jewish vote could do the same for Chele Farley. D’amato was defeated after three terms by Senator Schumer who split the Jewish vote. Al D’amato was by far and away one of the Greatest Friends, Israel and the Jewish People had in the Senate.



Yitzchak Shamir called him Israel’s Greatest Friend. It was only Al D’amato and Jesse Helms who praised Menachem Begin for bombing the nuclear reactor in Osirak, Iraq in 1981. Chele Farley will be Israel’s Greatest Friend too.



As a matter of fact Al D’amato is endorsing Chele Farley for the Senate. This is huge because he supported her opponent Kirsten Gillebrand in 2009. Gillebrand has moved so far to the Left on all issues including Israel that she is barely recognizable. She supported President Obama’s miserable and deleterious Iran Deal.



Gillebrand has supported the rabidly Anti-Israel Linda Sarsour. She has voted against the Taylor Force Act. She has voted against anti-BDS legislation. She has shamed us. It is up to the Jewish People to correct the wrongs she has caused. It is an important lesson to be taught over and over again that the Jews cannot and will not be taken for granted.





