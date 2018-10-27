Jewish organizations respond following Shabbat massecre

A host of Jewish organizations condemned Saturday's grisly massacre that killed 11 at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

The shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowles, opened fire at a circumcision ceremony with an AR-15 rifle before giving himself up to law enforcement. Three policemen were also shot.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said that it "joins the entire Pittsburgh community in mourning the people in our city killed and injured in the senseless violence today at Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation".

“Today our city, which has ordinarily been among the most safe and secure in the nation, was rocked by horrible tragedy," added Federation CEO Jeff Finkelstein. "My heart is broken, and I offer my condolences to the friends and family of those killed."

"I hope and pray for healing for everyone affected and for all of us who are sickened by these recent events. We are truly all family in the Pittsburgh Jewish community, so these deaths have affected me and all of us as would a death in the family."

“Thank you to our brave first responders, some of who were reported wounded. We have had an excellent relationship with the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Police, and their response in this emergency was exemplary," continued the statement.

“ An attack of any kind—and especially an attack on a place of worship—is despicable. Violence has no place in our society or in our community," said a statement by the American Jewish Congress.

"The American Jewish Congress strongly condemns the acts of terrorism and hate against our community. Attacking innocent civilians in their place of worship, when they are congregating to practice their faith, is a cowardly and dreadful crime of hate," continued the statement.

"During these terrible times, we stand even stronger against Anti-Semitism, white supremacy and intimidation. Our hearts go out to the people that were hurt and their families and loved ones, and we mourn the loss of multiple members of our community."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt concurred, saying that “It is simply unconscionable for Jews to be targeted during worship on a Sabbath morning, and unthinkable that it would happen in the United States of America in this day and age."

"Unfortunately, this violent attack – the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the United States since 2014 – occurs at time when ADL has reported a historic increase in both anti-Semitic incidents and anti-Semitic online harassment. As we mourn those lost and search for answers, ADL will remain steadfast in its mission to fight anti-Semitism wherever and whenever it may occur.”

"The dovish J Street added that "there are no words to fully convey our horror and sadness at the murder of Jewish people who were worshipping with their community on Shabbat. This is a nightmare for Jewish people across the United States and around the world, and for our country."

"Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their families, and with the courageous law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene and subdued the shooter. According to the most recent reports, at least eight people have been killed and others wounded. Three officers were reportedly wounded in the line of duty."

"In the coming days, we will do all we can to provide support to the Jewish community of Pittsburgh as they grieve, and to stand together with the Jewish communities across the country in responding to this tragedy."