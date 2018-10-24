Watch: CNN building evacuated during broadcast over bomb scare

The offices of the cable news company CNN in New York were evacuated Wednesday after a package containing a bomb was sent to them.
The package was received in the mail room of the Time Warner building, where CNN has a studio.
Network workers said they were told that the package looked like a kind of pipe bomb and that electrical wires were connected to it.
ABC said the police referred to the incident as a "very serious" incident and that the bomb was real and not a dummy.
A video circulating on social media shows how CNN stopped its live broadcast as one of its presenters announced that there was a fire alarm. The presenters were in the middle of a discussion on the bombs sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.