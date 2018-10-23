Attempted shooting attack in Halhul

Terrorists attempted to carry out a shooting attack against IDF soldiers in Halhul in Judea on Tuesday night.

No one was injured in the attack. The attack is under investigation.

In the afternoon, Border Police officers stationed in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron thwarted a stabbing attack and arrested a Palestinian who had drawn a knife at them.

The 17-year-old Arab arrived at one of the inspection points of the Tomb of the Patriarchs.The fighters who worked there asked him to remove all that was in his pockets, and despite this the metal detector alerted him to a metal object he was carrying on his body.

The soldiers who began searching on his body ordered him to lift his shirt and he refused when he suddenly pulled out a large knife and waved it at the fighters who aimed their weapons at him and brought him to his arrest without firing.