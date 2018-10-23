Enforcement source: Netanyahu investigations are over

Police investigators will write conclusions in coming days, to be forwarded to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

A senior enforcement source says Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's investigations are over, including the Prime Minister's interrogations under warning and the completion of the investigation, News 2 reported this evening.

According to the report, in the past few days another operation was carried out in the "Case 4,000" file that police investigators believed could provide a new lead, but this did not yield significant information.

In Case 1,000 and Case 2,000, each of which involve allegations of preferential treatment or assistance given in exchange for either gifts or positive media coverage, police already released recommendations, so no significant change is expected regarding these affairs, except perhaps a small addition. Most of the new conclusions will be in the Case 4,000 file.

In addition, a State Prosecutor's Office source told News 2 that the timetable would be different this time. "This time we'll surprise everyone, all the commentators on the timetable."

Apparently, that source is hinting that the decision in the Netanyahu cases will be accepted by Attorney General Mandelblit in the first trimester of 2019.