'Send Waqf back to Jordan'

MK Yehuda Glick says Israel should respond to Jordan cancelling part of peace treaty by kicking Wafq out of Temple Mount.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) called Tuesday afternoon for a response to the Jordanian announcement of the cancellation of the annex to the peace treaty between the two countries which leases regions of the Arava and Naharayim to Israel.

"Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi announced yesterday that the Jordanian government had decided not to renew the annexes to the 1994 peace agreement in accordance with their wording and the law," Glick said at the start of his speech.

Glick quoted the Jordanian minister as saying that "the move serves the Jordanian interests, and if there is pressure on Jordan, the king will be able to deal with them. We acted according to the law and have the tools to defend our interests."

"Indeed, Jordan has laws and interests," Glick noted. "The State of Israel is an independent state and has laws and interests."

"I called upon the Prime Minister today to act in accordance with our interests and to inform the King of Jordan that if they act independently in accordance with their interests, we will act in accordance with those of our own. We will send the Waqf people that Israel generously allows to move around the Temple Mount back to Jordan, and we will apply full Israeli sovereignty to the Temple Mount," Glick concluded.