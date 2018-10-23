Report: Body parts of slain Saudi journalist found

Cut up remains of Jamal Khashoggi reportedly found on grounds of Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The body parts of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found, British media reported.

Khashoggi has been missing since October 2, when he was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Turkish government has accused Saudi Arabia of murdering the dissident journalist and chopping his body into pieces.

Sky News reported that Khashoggi's remains were found "cut up" with the face "disfigured."

According to one source, the remains were found in a garden at the home of the Saudi consul general.

Dogu Perincek, a leader of the Turkish Rodina party in the opposition, told Haberler that Khashoggi's remains were found in a well at the Saudi consulate.

Saudi Arabia has come under heavy criticism for the killing of Khashaggi. The Gulf State admitted for the first time on Friday that Khashoggi was killed after entering its consulate in Istanbul.

A report on Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel said that Khashoggi was murdered at the consulate earlier this month after a brawl broke out. According to the report, the meeting "did not go as required and developed in a negative way, leading to a fight and a quarrel."

US President Donald Trump made clear on Saturday that he is "not satisfied" with Saudi Arabia's account of Khashoggi's death, adding that sanctions were a possibility.