IDF reveals another Hezbollah position under agri org auspices

The IDF has revealed another Hezbollah position under the auspices of the "Green Without Borders" agricultural front organization.



"Hezbollah violates Resolution 1701 on a regular basis, operating in the area south of the Litani River, using civilian camouflage and reinforcing military capabilities in the rural areas of the Shi'ite villages in violation of UN resolution," the IDF said.

Hezbollah uses Green Without Boundaries as a front for operations in the contact zone and establishes observation posts for gathering information about IDF troop movements.



In the past year, the IDF has been closely monitoring Hezbollah observation posts located along the contact zone under Green Without Borders Association auspices.

In 2017 five positions were exposed, and an additional one has now been exposed aimed at deepening the terror organization's intelligence and strategic picture.

"This is a violation of UN Resolution 1701 at the end of the Second Lebanon War," says the IDF.

"Resolution 1701 states the presence of any armed group is prohibited except for the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River. The Hezbollah terrorist organization regularly violates this Resolution, advances on the fence while armed, attacks Israeli territory, and establishes military infrastructure near the border, all under the guise of a fictitious environmental association. In addition, it bases its military capabilities in Shiite villages in southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah acts as one who thinks the IDF is unaware of its activities, prevents UN forces in the area from inspecting these positions, claiming it is a private area and thus preventing any scrutiny of the violation of Resolution 1701.

"The IDF regularly monitors Hezbollah activities as it has shown recently, and is aware of this activity and of other activities," the IDF Spokesman concluded.

