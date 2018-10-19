10,000 Arabs take part in weekly Gaza riots

IDF says Hamas acted toward restraint in weekly Gaza border riots, stresses that "it is expected that terrorism will stop."

Some 10,000 Arabs took part in violent riots along the Gaza border fence on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Unlike previous weeks, most of the rioters remained in Gazan territory and did not try to reach the fence, said the statement, adding that Hamas acted toward restraint.

“There were still several incidents of explosive devices, grenades, crossover attempts and various terrorist attempts. IDF forces acted to thwart them.”

“This is not a situation we are prepared to accept, it is expected that terrorism will stop,” the IDF statement said.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, IDF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad that launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory in southern Gaza.

Last Friday, approximately 15,000 Palestinian Arabs participated in riots along the Gaza border. The rioters hurled pipe bombs, rocks, and grenades, sabotaged security infrastructure, and burned tires.

In one incident, a number of rioters hurled explosive devices at the security fence and breached a hole in it. The IDF opened fire, eliminating several terrorists.

