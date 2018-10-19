

The solution to a better world: Interfaith cooperation Walter Bingham set out on a journey across the sea to find out how successful interfaith cooperation can be. Walter Bingham,

Flash 90 Binyamin Netanyahu and Pope Francis Walter takes part in another attempt to achieve interfaith cooperation, recognition and respect for other religions. Also: A modern Lech Lecha Story.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top