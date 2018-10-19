Joshua Kushner, Jared’s brother, weds model in Jewish ceremony

Kloss, 25, converted to Judaism in June. The small, Jewish ceremony was held in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance.

Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared, married supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Joshua Kushner, 33, whose older sibling is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, proposed to Kloss earlier this year. They held a small, Jewish ceremony on Thursday in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance, People Magazine reported. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

Joshua Kushner is the founder and managing partner of the investment firm Thrive Capital.

Kloss, 25, converted to Judaism in June, according to People. The couple had been dating for six years.

Ivanka Trump converted before the couple tied the knot in 2009. She studied with New York-based Orthodox rabbi Haskel Lookstein.

Kloss openly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and also attended the Women’s March after Trump’s inauguration — with her fiance.

“Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” Kloss told Vogue last month.