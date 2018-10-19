The future of non-orthodox American Jewry is in doubt

Jay Shapiro believes that ignorance means disappearance.

Jay Shapiro,

Reform Judaism
Reform Judaism
Flash 90

Jay Shapiro thinks that the large number of American Jews is misleading.

In his opinion, the lack of Jewish education spells the end of American Jewry as a viable community.



Loading....

Tags:Radio, The Israeli perspective

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top