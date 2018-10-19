Jay Shapiro thinks that the large number of American Jews is misleading.
In his opinion, the lack of Jewish education spells the end of American Jewry as a viable community.
The future of non-orthodox American Jewry is in doubt
Jay Shapiro believes that ignorance means disappearance.
Reform Judaism
Flash 90
