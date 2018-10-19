Former UN ambassador: B'Tselem at the UN 'a stab in the back'

Dr. Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, on Friday referred to the appearance of the head of B’Tselem, Haggai El-Ad, before the United Nations Security Council, calling it “a stab in the back.”



In an interview with Reshet Bet, Dr. Gold emphasized that El-Ad's behavior is not acceptable in democratic politics and that El-Ad has many options inside and outside Israel to criticize Israel - but he cannot do so on the Security Council stage and on the invitation of a country like Bolivia, which is not a good example of democracy in the world.

"There is nothing better for Israel's enemies than to quote an Israeli who attacks Israel," says Dr. Gold, "especially if it appears in official UN documents. That is exactly what our enemies are looking for.”



The former ambassador to the United Nations said that a trip to New York does not necessarily help the peace process, and that it is unacceptable when the director general of B'Tselem tries to put pressure on Israel after he fails to get elected and influence Israel's official policy.