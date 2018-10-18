IDF tanks, equipment spotted moving towards Gaza

Residents of southern Israel have posted photos of tanks and military equipment moving towards Gaza.

The political-security cabinet decided during last night's meeting to adopt the line led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and to support a military response only on the basis of developments on the ground and not on a proactive basis.





During the meeting, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman presented a plan to initiate a harsh response against Hamas. At the same time, the IDF, with the encouragement of Netanyahu, presented another plan whereby response would be according to what was happening on the ground and only if the terrorist organizations tried to attack Israel.

The cabinet ministers were instructed not to be interviewed by the media about the discussion in question, which also dealt with the indirect talks sponsored by the United Nations and Egypt vis-a-vis Hamas in Gaza to restore relative calm to the area, as was seen until March 29 this year.