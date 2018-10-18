Hamas warns Israel in new video

'We recommended that you read us correctly.' Hamas releases new propaganda clip amid a rise in tensions.

Hamas's military wing released a new video threatening Israel amid a recent escalation between the Jewish State and the Gaza-based terror group.

During the short 26-second clip published by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas terrorists can be seen readying missiles for launch amid ominous music in the background. The video warns Israel in both Hebrew and Arabic that "we recommend that you read us correctly- mistakes will not make things better".

The video comes amid a renewed round of saber-rattling between Israel and Hamas after two rockets destroyed a house in Beer Sheva on Tuesday evening.

Another rocket, launched towards the sea, fell off the coast of Gush Dan.

Following the rocket launches, Israel's security cabinet held a meeting regarding the escalation that lasted about five and a half hours.

The Cabinet meeting was initially slated for Wednesday morning, but was postponed to the evening hours to allow for the participation of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who cut short his visit to New York following the latest developments.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held another security assessment in the Gaza Division on Wednesday afternoon, with the participation of the defense minister, the deputy chief of staff, the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Shin Bet and senior security officials.