Louis Farrakhan: Jews are termites

Nation of Islam leader posts on Twitter: 'I'm not an anti-Semite. I'm anti-termite.' Twitter says company policy not violated.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan posted a video segment to his Twitter account on Tuesday in which he tells his followers that he is not an anti-Semite but, rather, “anti-termite.”

Twitter said in response on Wednesday that it would not be suspending Farrakhan’s account in the meantime, noting that its policy barring "dehumanizing" language, which was announced in late September, has not yet gone into effect.

Therefore, the company established, “Louis Farrakhan's tweet comparing Jews to termites is not in violation of the company's policies.”

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, responded to Farrakhan’s words by tweeting, “Comparing Jews to termites is anti-Semitic, wrong and dangerous. The responsive laughter makes my skin crawl.”

“For everyone who rightly condemned President Trump’s rhetoric when he spoke about immigrants ‘infesting our country,’ this rhetoric should be equally unacceptable to you,” she added.