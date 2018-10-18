'We will not hesitate to punish anyone who helps the terrorist'

The hunt for the terrorist Ashraf Na'alawa, who murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Yehezkel in the terrorist attack at the Barkan industrial area, continues all the time.



Hadashot 2 cited PA sources in reporting that IDF soldiers operating in Tulkarem overnight had posted leaflets warning the local population against assistance to the terrorist.



"Anyone who helps the wanted person will be subject to legal consequences, including long-term imprisonment, the demolition of his home, the cancellation of all the permits for himself and his family," the leaflet said. “We will not hesitate to punish anyone who gives the wanted person assistance.”

PA media reported that as part of the IDF operation, an announcement was made on loudspeakers calling on the terrorist to turn himself in to IDF forces.



At the beginning of the week, the IDF informed the family of the terrorist that a demolition order had been issued for the house where the terrorist lived.



The IDF Spokesperson stated that the army "will continue to act determinedly to thwart terror attacks and to deter potential terrorists."