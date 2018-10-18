Rabbi Eliyahu: Israel needs courage

Chief rabbi of Tzfat gives words of encouragement following rocket attack in Be’er Sheva and escalating security situation in the south.

Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu gave over words of encouragement following the rocket attack in Be’er Sheva and the escalating security situation in southern Israel.

The rabbi said that the nation of Israel is in the midst of a “spiritual struggle.”

“The evil ones in Gaza shoot on civilians in southern and central Israel, and this entails a spiritual struggle. On the one hand, they live off of us, on the other hand, they strike us and find any way they can to burn our fields, dig under kindergartens, shoot missiles - and we stand against them with a weak spirit. Every soldier has a legal prosecutor and can’t do anything.

“This is the same story that happened with David and Goliath. Goliath, with brazenness and insolence - it’s no accident he comes from the area of the Gaza Strip - comes out for 40 days, mocking Israeli soldiers, and Israel stands with its hands tied behind its back, not because they can’t respond - there were those in the tribe of Binyamin who could sling a stone at a hair without missing - but there was weakness of spirit, until David came along, and with courage and strength he strikes down Goliath and establishes the Davidic kingship.

“Today, as well, we must understand, the nation of Israel needs strength to stand against these insolents, against the ‘unholy brazenness,’ with ‘holy brazenness.’ May G-d grant the people of Israel holy brazenness to strike these unholy elements and remove this great threat from the Jewish people,” the rabbi concluded.