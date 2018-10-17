Husband permitted to marry second wife

The Be'er Sheva Rabbinical Court allowed a man whose wife suffers from Alzheimer's to marry a second wife, Israel Hayom reported.

The unusual and tragic case comes after about eight years of marriage and after the couple brought two boys to the world who are now aged ten and six. The 38-year-old woman is diagnosed with a rare case of early Alzheimer's, and her condition rapidly deteriorated within two years. Six months ago, after ten years of marriage, she was hospitalized because she was unable to take care of herself. Her mother and two brothers died at a young age from the rare genetic syndrome.

Appearing before court, she was unable to identify her children for more than a short time. Due to her condition, the woman's sister was appointed her guardian by the court. She confirmed her sister's condition, and agreed the husband should be permitted to marry a second wife.

"The heart overflows and every eye sheds a tear at the suffering of this woman, oppressed in her agony with no natural cure for her illness. We must be her welfare and protection, and allow her husband to raise the two sons." In addition, it was made clear to the husband that the permit to marry a second wife would not exempt him from his obligations to his wife, and he agreed.