Spiritual iconoclast and father of the Jewish people

Although this current Hebrew month of MarCheshvan does not feature any major holidays, two important dates were observed this week in the Land of Israel, and both are related to the Holy Temple: On the 6th day of the month, we marked the 853rd anniversary of Maimonides' historic ascent to the Temple Mount, and on the 7th, the Jews who reside in the Land of Israel began to pray for rains of blessing.

This week's Temple Talk discusses these events and more through the lens of increased Temple consciousness and activism, and Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman exchange thoughts on the emergence of the patriarch Abraham in this week's Torah portion of Lech Lecha.