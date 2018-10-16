Fear of measles on flight from Turkey to Israel

Health Ministry calls on passengers on Turkish Airlines flight 788 Thursday from Istanbul to Ben-Gurion Airport to be examined by doctor.

The Health Ministry published a warning today against measles after a sick person boarded a flight from Turkey to Israel last Thursday.

Flight passengers are requested to inform their attending doctor that they have been in contact with a measles patient, and to pay attention if they develop fever and/or rash.

According to a statement by the Tel Aviv District Health Office, the patient was present on Turkish Airlines flight 788 that left Istanbul at 11:05 on October 11th and landed at Ben Gurion Airport at 20:05.

The Tel Aviv District Health Office can be reached at 03-5684655 or at 03-5634755.

As of October, 623 Israelis have been diagnosed with measles since the beginning of 2018. In the current month, 19 people were diagnosed with measles.