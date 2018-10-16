Iranian security forces kidnapped on Pakistan border

At least 14 Iranian security personnel including Revolutionary Guards were kidnapped on border with Pakistan.

At least ten Iranian security personnel including Revolutionary Guards were kidnapped on the border with Pakistan today, Reuters quoted state media as saying. A separatist group that claimed responsibility called the act revenge for oppressed Sunni Muslims.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that some of its members were abducted by a group at a border post in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The statement did not say how many were kidnapped, but state news agency IRNA quoted an unnamed official saying fourteen people were kidnapped around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

Bozorgmehr Sharafedin reported from London that the Guards believed the Iranian forces were deceived by several "insiders", but did not elaborate. Fars news agency said there were reports the Iranian forces had been food poisoned before being captured and taken to Pakistan.

iStock Road through desert in Pakistani Baluchistan

Militant Sunni group Jaish al-Adl spokesman Ebrahim Azizi said the group had seized more than 10 people. "This morning Jaish al-Ad forces attacked a border post in Mirjaveh, and captured all their weapons," Azizi sent Reuters in an audio message.

Azizi said the attack was a retaliation for what he called Iranian state's oppression against Sunni people in Sistan-Baluchestan, a mainly Sunni province that has a long history of unrest by separatist militants.

"Iran's Shi'ite Muslim authorities say militant groups have safe havens in Pakistan and has warned it would hit their bases there if Islamabad does not act," wrote Sharafedin.

"'We expect Pakistan to confront these terrorist groups that are supported by some regional states, and immediately release the kidnapped Iranian forces,' the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

"Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of funding separatist groups in the country. Riyadh has denied any involvement in Iranian internal affairs.

"In September, the Revolutionary Guards killed four Sunni militants at a border crossing with Pakistan, including the second-in-command of Jaish al-Adl."