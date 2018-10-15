Watch: Quneitra crossing reopens

The Quneitra crossing between Israel and Syria was re-opened today.

Opening the crossing will assist in fulfilling the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria, the main purpose of which is establishing a demilitarized zone between the two countries. As of now, the crossing will be used by UN forces only, to pass from Israel to Syria and back.

Over the past few months, Israel and the IDF have cooperated with the UN and the United States to re-open the crossing, out of commitment to UNDOF's mission and as part of Israeli efforts to ensure stability in the region.



At the end of 2014, the Quneitra crossing, which had served as a crossing between the State of Israel and Syria, was closed. Following the end of the war in the Syrian Golan Heights, the UN decided to reinstate UNDOF officials in Syria.



IDF 210th Division Liaison Officer Maj. Nehemia Berki said: "We're here today to celebrate the re-opening of the Quneitra crossing to enable the UN forces’ ability to cross between the two countries. Opening the crossing symbolizes reinforcement of the 1974 disengagement agreements between the two sides and re-empowers the UN’s ability to enforce the accords. We expect now that the passage is open and the crossing is able to hold, the UN forces will reinforce the ability to respect the 1974 accords by both sides during keeping hostile groups from between the two sides."

