Suicide bomb threat forces evacuation of Iran embassy in Turkey

Iranian embassy in Ankara evacuated following warning of possible suicide bombing attack.

The Iranian embassy in Turkey was evacuated Monday afternoon, after local security officials received a warning regarding plans for a suicide bombing attack targeting the embassy, Turkey’s Sözcü reported.

Police reportedly received a phone call warning them about an impending suicide bombing attack on Iran’s embassy in Ankara.

Authorities cordoned off the surrounding streets, and began searching vehicles in the immediate vicinity.

Turkish security officials are on heightened alert, as the bomb threat comes during Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s state visit to Turkey.