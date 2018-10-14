Watch: Jewish man brutally assaulted in New York City

62-year-old man beaten on way to morning prayers in Brooklyn. One suspect in custody.

An Orthodox Jewish man was assaulted on his way to morning prayers in Brooklyn, New York Sunday morning in an unprovoked attack.

The incident occurred on Church Avenue in Brooklyn, as the victim was walking to a synagogue on nearby 13th Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. While the victim was making his way to the synagogue, a taxi marked “Church Ave. Car Service” pulled up to the curb, and the driver exited the vehicle.

The driver shouted at the victim, and then proceeded to physically assault him, punching the victim in the face repeatedly.

According to a report by the Yeshiva World News website, the victim is 62 years old.

Members of the local ‘Shomrim’ neighborhood watch group responded to the attack, and helped capture and detain the assailant, who was later transferred to police custody.

Emergency medical teams treated the victim on the scene before evacuating him to Maimonides Hospital in light condition.