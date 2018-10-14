Smartwatch documented murder of missing journalist

The Turkish newspaper Sabah has revealed that the journalist Jamal Khasshogi, who was murdered in Istanbul, had entered the Saudi consulate with an Apple iWatch smartwatch that documented his interrogation and murder.



According to the report, Khasshogi first approached the consul's room and was then dragged by two senior intelligence officers to a second room where he was interrogated and tortured until he was murdered.



On the recordings are shouts of Khasshogi and the security men. He was then dragged into a third room at the consulate, where his body was dismembered.

According to the report, the Saudis realized that he had recorded only at a later stage and managed to erase only some of the files. His phone remained with his fiancee, and she transferred the phone to the Turkish security forces, who reportedly managed to recover the files and listen to the recordings.



The Saudi crown prince continues to claim that his country is not involved in the disappearance of Khashoggi, who the prince claims entered the consulate building on Tuesday and left 20 minutes to an hour later.

US President Donald Trump made it clear in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" program that if Saudi Arabia was indeed responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it would be "severely punished." The president noted that his senior advisor, Jared Kushner, had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.