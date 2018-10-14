Golan Heights crossing to reopen Monday

US Amb. Haley responds to reopening of Quneitra Crossing between Israel and Syria.

The United Nations (UN), Israel, and Syria have agreed to reopen the Quneitra crossing between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights on October 15.

The reopening is part of an ongoing effort of UN peacekeepers in the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) to carry out their mandate, which includes maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria.

UNDOF’s mandate was established in a UN Security Council resolution as well as the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria.

"The United States welcomes the reopening of this crossing, which will allow UN peacekeepers to step up their efforts to prevent hostilities in the Golan Heights region," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said. "We look to both Israel and Syria to provide UN peacekeepers the access they need as well as assurances of their safety."

"We also call on Syria to take the necessary steps so UNDOF can safely and effectively deploy and patrol without interference.

"While this is an important step, all sides must abide by the 1974 Agreement and keep any military forces other than UN peacekeepers out of the area."